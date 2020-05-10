Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
  4. Israel pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary by naming a street after him

Israel pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary by naming a street after him

The street which has been named 'Tagore REHOV' starts right opposite the main gates of Tel Aviv University in Israel. The information about the same was shared by the official handle of Israel in India on Twitter.

New Delhi Published on: May 10, 2020 12:53 IST
India’s first Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore left a mark only on India but in many countries around the world. Probably that is the reason he was given a special tribute on his 159th birth anniversary when a street in Israel was named after him. The street which has been named 'Tagore REHOV (meaning street)' starts right opposite the main gates of Tel Aviv University. The information about the same was shared by the official handle of Israel in India on Twitter along with a caption, "We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind."

Tagore, who wrote his poetry, novels, stories, and plays in Bengali was a strong voice of resistance in Art against British colonial rule. He even composed a poem that later became the national anthem of India. He won the Nobel in 1913 for his work titled Gitanjali that was originally written in Bengali and then translated to English.

