Image Source : TWITTER/ISRAEL IN INDIA Israel pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary by naming a street after him

India’s first Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore left a mark only on India but in many countries around the world. Probably that is the reason he was given a special tribute on his 159th birth anniversary when a street in Israel was named after him. The street which has been named 'Tagore REHOV (meaning street)' starts right opposite the main gates of Tel Aviv University. The information about the same was shared by the official handle of Israel in India on Twitter along with a caption, "We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind."

The photo showed a signboard where the street was named Rehov Tagore. Have a look at it here:

We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind. pic.twitter.com/ZH826Ot0aP — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 7, 2020

As soon as people witnessed the tribute, they commented with praises for the country and the poet on his birth anniversary. Have a look:

Owao.. That's a great gesture from our dear friend nation. Thank you.. We , the bengali people here in India celebrate the Birthday Of Gurudev on 25th of Baisakha (first bungali month). — Swarupananda Debnath (@swarupananda02) May 7, 2020

আজ ২৫শে বৈশাখে বিশ্বকবি রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের জন্মদিনে তাকে স্মরণ করার জন্য আন্তরিক ধন্যবাদ জানাই ইজরায়েল কে।

I would like to express my sincere thanks to Israel for remembering World Poet Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birthday, 25th of Baishakh. — Saaheb S. (@saaaaaheb) May 8, 2020

Thank you for your gesture. As someone inspired by Tagore, my heart is filled with gratitude. — S S Bhattacharyya (@happyshankha) May 7, 2020

Thanku israel.u r, will be a true friend always 🙏🙏🙏 — Poornima (@Poornim53171329) May 7, 2020

What does Rehov mean ? — ।। ओ३म ।। (@Omkarmalin) May 7, 2020

Thank you, #Israel @netanyahu, for honouring, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, one of the greatest intellectuals of the world of all time. Tagore is to India what the great sage Haim Nachman Bialik is to Israel. — हीरामनHeeramanतिवारीTiwari 🇮🇳 (@heeraman98) May 7, 2020

Tagore, who wrote his poetry, novels, stories, and plays in Bengali was a strong voice of resistance in Art against British colonial rule. He even composed a poem that later became the national anthem of India. He won the Nobel in 1913 for his work titled Gitanjali that was originally written in Bengali and then translated to English.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage