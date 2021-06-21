Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER International Yoga Day 2021: Twitterati celebrate by sharing their pics, thoughts & quotes on yoga

International Yoga Day 2021 is being celebrated not just in India but also in the world. The day is celebrated every year on June 21 with mass gatherings in different parts of the country. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead event was presented in a televised programme. The seventh International Yoga Day is being celebrated in 190 countries across the globe with the theme -- 'Yoga for wellness.' On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said in this difficult time, even as people are in so much trouble, they could forget Yoga or ignore it. He mentioned if there are threats to humanity, Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health. On the event of the 7th International Day of Yoga, social media got filled with wishes coming in from not just celebrities but also common people who shared their pictures doing yoga, thoughts and even quotes.

Have a look at them here: