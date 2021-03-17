Image Source : TWITTER/PRAMVEL Indore man goes from rags to riches by selling hot dogs

Examples of people getting from rags to riches abound but the story of Vijay Singh Rathore of Indore is very unique in its own way, as he rose from a 'tea boy' who earned merely Rs 8 a month in 1978 to becoming a millionaire now by selling hot dogs.

Rathore (60), who is famous as 'Dadu', started Johny Hot Dog at Starlight Talkies here before opening a 120 sq ft shop at Chhappan Dukan street. Johny Hot Dog is not only famous in Indore but outside the state and country too and has won several international accolades.

Johny hot dogs, which are both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, are cooked in desi ghee and butter. Earlier, Rathore used to sell vegetarian hot dogs only but now he sells mutton hot dogs too.

Rathore, the son of a farmer, recalls: "There was a cinema hall here during my childhood days where hot dogs were sold. The cinema hall shut down in the 1970s and I started selling hot dogs outside it."

On his inspiration, he said: "Several thoughts came to my mind when I saw my mother cooking. I had learnt the recipe of the hot dog from my mother only."

Johny Hot Dog has won the 'Most Popular Menu Item in Asia Pacific' in the first ever Uber Eats APAC Restaurant Partners Awards 2019 leaving behind the bigwigs like McDonalds, Burger King and Pizza Hut.