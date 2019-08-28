Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian sportspersons will follow PV Sindhu, says Anand Mahindra after watching her workout video

PV Sindhu has made the entire Nation proud after her bagging the title of first Indian to win the Badminton World Championships. While the entire Nation is praising the hard work and dedication of PV Sindhu, she revealed that she had done a lot of hard work and thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for supporting her and helping her win. Anand Mahindra tweeted 'exhausted' after watching the video of PV Sindhu's training.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Brutal. I'm exhausted just watching this. But now there's no mystery about why she's the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top...." He shared PV Sindhu's training video at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top... pic.twitter.com/EYPp677AjU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2019

PV Sindhu, 24, said that she has been preparing hard to win the championship. "Had been preparing for it for so long. Finally, the wait ended. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of my parents, my coaches and my trainer (Srikanth Verma). And most importantly, I would like to thank my sponsors and all my fans who have supported me all along. Finally, world champion 2019," she said.

She defeated Nozomi Okuhara from Japan by 21-7, 21-7 to win a gold medal in the World Championships 2019. She rules the game in the first half and thus the second half turned in her favour.

She is rewarded and appreciated all over the world for such grand victory.