India under covid-19 Lockdown?- Rumours viral on Twitter before PM's address

Demonetization effect, is it? Rumours of Pan-India Lock-down Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Covid-19 has gone viral on social media. Some say, mitron at 8 se darr lagta hai some say, the address is important considering the situation we are in. Whatsapp and other social media platforms are in absolute meltdown with posts indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might announce country-wide lockdown in his address tonight.



It is likely that he will be speaking about the epidemic and steps taken to tackle it.





Considering PM Modi's last address at 8pm on November 8, he surprised citizens by the sudden announcement of demonetization, many people on the internet started speculating what's in the store for the country now.

People, have some patience! Someone is saying Modi will close stock markets and someone else is saying lockdown till April 15th. PM's address is not next month. Its just 3hrs away. Can't you wait! 😅#PMAddress — Goutham Aithal (@gowthamaithal) March 19, 2020

The below message is spread around the social media platforms-



One Twitter user said, "#Overheard Not so afraid of the #coronavirus, but the impending PM's address to the nation scares me. #PMAddress #PMModi #demonetisation #Dejavu #ModiToNation #NarendraModi #IndiaFightsCorona"

In some Whatsapp forwards, it is shared that Dr. Trehan of Medanta has received the message from PMO regarding the nationwide lockdown. On it’s Facebook page, Medanta clarified that it’s false news.



Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is advising people to do social distancing, many companies, including some IT firms have told their employees to work from home. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, no scheduled international commercial flights will land from March 22 till March 29 in India, announced the Health Ministry Thursday.



In a routine press briefing today, Joint Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Luv Aggarwal issued the new COVID-19 guidelines and informed that metros, trains, buses and aircrafts should reduce frequency, ensure alternate sitting for social distancing. He added that there has been no community transmission in country so far.



Meanwhile, no scheduled international commercial passenger flights shall be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week amid coronavirus pandemic, Government of India said on Thursday. As the death toll in the country climbed to four, with one more death reported in Punjab, The government today issued an advisory and in its safety measure, it has also asked persons above the age of 65 and children below the age of 10 to stay at home.



It has also asked the Railways and civil aviation to suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category.



In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. He emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organizations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19.