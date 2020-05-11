Explicit video of woman pleasuring herself in China store goes viral, company responds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAILYURI_ The identity of the woman seen in the video and of the person who filmed it has not been revealed so far.

Swedish homeware group, Ikea, has said it will amp up security measures after the video of a woman performing explicit sexual act inside one of its stores in China went viral on Chinese social media. The video has since been taken down but reportedly, the company's response has got more than 9 million views. In the video, the woman, who is half-dressed, is seen masturbating in the beds and sofas displayed inside the store even in other shoppers presence.

Ikea's statement read: “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store. The company said it would take "even more careful security and public cleanliness measures" and urged people to visit stores in an "orderly and civilised way".

The Swedish furniture company stated that it is “committed to providing home inspiration for the public” and aims to provide a “safe, comfortable, and healthy shopping experience and environment” for its customers. IKEA said “firmly opposes and condemns” the video.

The identity of the woman seen in the video and of the person who filmed it has not been revealed so far. Even the branch is unknown. The video spread like wildfire across Chinese social media but now has been taken down.

According to reports, for deliberate public nudity, Chinese citizens can face up to 10 days' administrative detention, while uploading obscene content on the web can lead to 15 days' detention and a maximum fine of 3,000 yuan.

Is the woman in Ikea explicit viral clip a Chinese adult star?

The woman who was filmed self pleasuring half-dressed at Ikea store in China was identified by many social media users as a Chinese adult star by the name of Fullfive. However, her identity or the camera person's identity has not been revealed by the company and the video has also been taken down. However, those who have seen the long uncensored video have identified her as a Chinese adult star FullFive although this has not been confirmed by the Chinese authorities.

