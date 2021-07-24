Hrithik Roshan shares his pixar avatar, here are other celebs who rocked the VIRAL social media trend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/HRITHIK ROSHAN,PRIYANKA CHOPRA Actors who rocked viral social media trend

If you haven't been living under a rock and you're an avid social media user, by now you must have stumbled upon at least one of your friends trying the 'Disney Pixar' filter on Instagram. In the latest social media trend, the filter in an instant turns the one facing the camera into a pixar character. The trend has been popular among celebrities too. On Saturday, actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories to share his version of the filter.

In the videos, the actor is wearing a blue tracksuit and is busy with a shoot. He gets his makeup done as his team member shoots him. He captioned the clip, "Bit too much makeup I think ?" A female voice is heard saying, "Great, perfect, good job." In the next clip, he is heard talking to a woman, sharing the video, he wrote, "yup". The video is already making noise among actor's fans and is being widely shared across fan pages.

Earlier actors like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Tamannaah Bhatia and others had won the internet with their Disney Princess Avatar. Here's how they rocked this social media trend: