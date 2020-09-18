Friday, September 18, 2020
     
Harsh Goenka tweets about Indian 'Datun' being sold in US supermarket for Rs 1100



New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2020 20:59 IST

Harsh Goenka tweets about Indian 'Dattun' 

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is quite active on Twitter and keeps tweeting on several issues, news and global trending events. Recently, he again took to Twitter to share a post on how Indian products are being sold in US supermarkets.

He tweeted a picture of a ‘Dattun’ (Indian toothpaste) which is being sold in US for Rs 1100 as ‘organic toothbrush.’ In tweet he wrote, “This is the same ‘dattun’ used by people in our villages now sold in US supermarkets for $15 as ‘organic toothbrush’. #marketing”

 

