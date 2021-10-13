Happy Birthday Jimin: BTS ARMY 'doesn't need permission to dance' as their fav K-pop singer turns 26

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pictures of BTS' Jimin shared by fans on K-pop singer's birthday

If Twitter comes across 'smooth like butter' today and you see people telling you they 'don't need permission to dance', better not be surprised. You're just joining in the birthday celebrations of BTS' member and K-pop sensation -- Park Jimin. Jimin turns 26 today (October 13) and BTS fans, popularly known as 'ARMY', have taken to Twitter to celebrate the Korean artists special day. From sharing his candid videos, to cute pictures and recreating his dance steps from the BTS' music videos, fans have left no stone unturned to mark the occasion. In fact, they have declared the day as 'Jimin Day'.

Jimin is one of the top trends on Twitter with over 1.6 million tweets dedicated to him. Given the massive global fan following that Jimin has, a verified Twitter account that goes by the name 'World Music Awards' says Jimin has set a world record today. "#BTS' #Jimin makes history on #JIMINDAY 2021 becoming the 1st Person on the planet to take over 28 Worldwide Trends simultaneously on #Twitter twice! Jimin became the 1st and only person in 2020 to take over 28 WW trends simultaneously!" the tweet read. Jimin's admirers wished him in their own unique way on social media. Take a look:

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet - composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.

Meanwhile, South Korean pop band BTS are officially members of the Guinness World Records 'Hall of Fame' after breaking 23 records in 2021. Guinness World Records announced this in a statement late last month. Their list of accomplishments is truly impressive.

"The Boys are in the book. After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame," it said.

Among the records celebrated by Guinness are: most streamed group on Spotify (16.3 billion), most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours ('Butter', 11.04 million), most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (for 'Butter', 3.9 million, which replaced their previous record for 'Dynamite'), most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's digital song sales chart ('Dynamite', 18 weeks), most streamed track on Spotify in first 24 hours ('Butter'), most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours ('Butter', 108,200,000 times), most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000), most followed music group on Instagram, and most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a music group, according to Billboard.com.