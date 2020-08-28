Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIEXPRESSNEWS Government official in Philippines caught getting physical with secretary during Zoom meeting

In yet another case of a Zoom meeting gone awry, a government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a regular virtual session, the media reported. According to a report in the Sun on Thursday, the incident came to light as the official, Captain Jesus Estil of the Fatima Dos village council in the province of Cavite, appeared to be unaware that his camera was on. Footage shows that the person had sex in a far corner of the room while the meeting was on. This isn't the first time when a certain incident has come to light as previously a pair in Brazil was caught having sex during a Zoom meeting of the Rio de Janeiro city council.

Coming back to the current incident, before engaging in the actual act, Estil approached the device in what appeared to be an attempt to turn off the camera. The call that took place on August 26 was reportedly part of a regular council meeting. Unaware that the camera was on, Estil and the woman attended to the urgent call of their carnal desire, while other participants continued with the council meeting.

Estil rejoined the call after completing his task at the far corner of the room. But a staff member who attended the call recorded the scene and the video eventually became public, which led some villagers to file a petition to oust the official for the misconduct.

The pair reportedly asked for forgiveness, but the country's Department of Interior and Local Government appears to have made up its mind to relieve Estil from his duty.

"This is not simple misconduct, but grave misconduct," DILG Barangay Affairs Summons and Complains Chief Richard Geronimo was quoted as saying by The Sun.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage