From Ghoomar to O Betaji, this US man is making desi netizens go gaga over his 'thumkas'. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICKY.POND From Ghoomar to O Beta ji, this US man is making desi netizens go gaga over his 'thumkas'

It seems like Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but are also equally loved across other countries. A Washington-based Ricky L Pond, routinely grooves to beats of peppy Bollywood numbers. Some such popular tracks are 'Ghungroo', 'Rangilo Maaro Dholna', 'Ghoomar', 'Jeene ke hain chaar din'. His dance performance with his family members has taken the Internet by storm.

Ricky has posted several videos of him dancing on some trending peppy songs on his social media. After stalking his Instagram, one could figure out that the American father-son and father-daughter duo can dance to both old and new Hindi songs.

Pond dedicated one of his latest videos to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, on her birthday (January 5). The clip features the song ‘Ghoomar’, from Padukone's hit movie ‘Padmavat’.

Take a look at his videos here:

1- Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din by Sonu Nigam from the movie 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

2- In Shilpa Shetty's style, watch Ricky's 'Super se bhi uppar thumkas' in 'Kaamariya' song from the movie, Stree.

3- Now, Deepika Padukone's birthday special song, 'Ghoomar'

4- His video dancing to the song O Betaji from the Netflix movie Ludo had caught social media's eye.

5- Yashraj Mukhate recently featured Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' dialogue into rap and guess what? Ricky made a Bhangra video on that too.

Meanwhile, Ricky L Pond enjoys a massive fan following of over 71,000 followers on his Instagram.