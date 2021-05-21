'Friends' reunion sparks outrage on social media, here are the reasons

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HBO Friends Reunion

It's been over a year that fans of the American sitcom 'Friends' have been waiting for the special reunion episode. While the episode premiers on May 27, the trailer of the same was dropped recently. It took fans on a nostalgic trip and they couldn't stop about it. However, not everybody was pleased with it. Some are suffering from a major case of a buzzkill.

Many are not appreciating the idea that 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden will be hosting the sitcom. The news that 'The Late Late Show' host will be hosting the 'Friends' special on HBO later this month has left many on social media displeased mostly because he has no known connection to the popular sitcom, as per TMZ. The fans of the show are pointing out notable celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Bruce Willis who had played cameos on the show and would be more appropriate to host it but the producers chose Corden who has no connection at all with the sitcom.

Another issue that is making fans worry about the show, is their favourite Matthew Perry's health. Matthew who played the role of Chandler in the sitcom appeared to be unwell during a recent interview promoting the upcoming special, according to TMZ. In a promotional video, he was seen sitting with Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, where some fans felt Perry sounded like he was slurring his speech, and appeared to be gazing off into the distance at times. On a related note, Matthew has always been open about his struggles with addiction in the past.

"Friends: The Reunion" will debut on the one year anniversary of the launch of the network HBO Max and exactly one year after it was originally supposed to air. The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, reports variety.com. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but the unit was only able to begin filming in April.

The special stars the original cast of-- Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Anniston as Rachel Green, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

The reunion special will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

