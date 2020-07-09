Thursday, July 09, 2020
     
Fake notice of CBSE Board Result Dates go Viral, Twitter erupts with hilarious memes and jokes

Fake notice of CBSE Board Exam Result Dates goes viral on Twitter. Students post hilarious memes and jokes on social media in no time. Notice was fake but the tension was real! Check funny tweets.

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2020 19:48 IST
CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date circular went viral today. However, the board has termed the circular fake and has said that they are yet to decide the final result declaration date. CBSE class 10th, 12th results are not coming on July 11, 13. The notice that is circulated on social media is fake, ANI clarified on Twitter.

As the notice was termed fake by the board, students wasted no time in releasing their stress on social media by posting funny memes and jokes. Sample some:

Epic reactions

Meanwhile, here's some news for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) students. CISCE will announce results for ICSE and ICS exam results tomorrow. The results will be released on the official CISCE website. The results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be released on the 'Careers' portal of CISCE, and via SMS. Schools affiliated with the CISCE Board will be able to check their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using Principal's login ID and password.

