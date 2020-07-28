Image Source : TWITTER/BOCASCLOUDS Fake News Alert! Shane Dawson NOT dead, fake Twitter handle spreads rumors and trend #RIPShane

Shane Dawson is not dead! Ever since July 27, Twitter saw the rise in the hashtag #RIPShane where thousands of people were seen tweeting in condolence after hearing the news of the death of the popular YouTuber Shane Dawson or Shane Lee Yaw. There were several Twitter users who paid their respect to him after reading the news of his demise. It all happened when a reputed celebrity news website TMZ, allegedly tweeted about his passing away at the age of 32. The account tweeted, "American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RIPShane." Knowing the fact that the website happens to be a reliable source, people on social media were left baffled when they came to know that they were spreading the false news. Later, it came to light that the account which posted the news was unverified. Not only this, but it also happens to be the parody account and not the official TMZ handle. And this is how it came to light that the YouTuber is very much alive.

Have a look at the tweet here:

American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RipShane pic.twitter.com/io1ILArywR — TMZ ➐ (@bocasclouds) July 27, 2020

Talking about Dawson, he rose to fame on YouTube very early and maintained his presence online. The LA-based celebrity is popular for his celebrity impressions, comic characters, and musical spoofs and also for his real-life videos. He has YouTube channels with names-- ShaneDawsonTV and Shane. He has an approximate of over a million subscribers.

While a few people considered it to be a joke, numerous users said out that the death hoax is not funny. Have a look at what happened on the micro-blogging website:

Wait my phone got wet for a week and it barely started working today did shane actually died or y’all playing ?lmao💀#ripshane pic.twitter.com/MhQ6ZPWauD — 🍭FA/ Kpop shitz 🥰 (@channneeelll17) July 27, 2020

Makes sense who started all of this #ripshane pic.twitter.com/hPVELQ6KCF — Rubydaly (@isaaccarlo3) July 27, 2020

the way y’all made me believe for a split second that shane died- 😀#RIPSHANE #RIPshanedawson pic.twitter.com/qJNsOlI03K — belladonna (@localcumsock) July 27, 2020

WHO STARTED #RIPSHANE I CANT SHSHSH I HATE IT HERE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/Npor5vPFFi — 𝙢𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮 ⋆ (@sorryginny) July 27, 2020

Y’all have to know faking someone’s death isn’t okay... right? #ripshane pic.twitter.com/5y8t3ymJfJ — Void is watching DreamTeam (@VoidExtra) July 27, 2020

Everyone hoping this. It be funny when you go to jail if he do this. Do your research a girl that could have stopped it urge him to do it. He did it and got manslaughter. Have fun in jail and in court if he do commit suicide. — Kimberly McLaughlin (@Mandyzgirlz101M) July 27, 2020

Seriously?!? Cancel culture is bad enough as it is. People out here saying such horrible things deeply saddens me. How can Gen Z do such great work as far as educating people on BLM & other issues then turn around & do something like this?!? Truly HORRENDOUS. Wow.... just Wow🤯😳 — 🐝BBlueWave🌊 (@CeruleanBlwave) July 27, 2020

I'm an outspoken criticiser of Shane Dawson but this #ripshane tag is honestly horrible. Dislike Shane as much as you want but you should NEVER joke about or fake someone's death. Having lost people close to me it makes my blood boil at some of the jokes being made. — Kestrel (@SpaceKestrel) July 27, 2020

