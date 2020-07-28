Tuesday, July 28, 2020
     
Fake News Alert! Shane Dawson NOT dead, fake Twitter handle spreads rumors and trend #RIPShane

After the death news of popular YouTuber, Shane Dawson or Shane Lee Yaw spread, several Twitter users paid their respect and hashtag #RIPShane started trending. It all happened when a reputed celebrity news website TMZ, allegedly tweeted about his passing away at the age of 32. But later it came to light that it was a parody account and not the official handle of the website.

New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2020 12:11 IST
Shane Dawson is not dead! Ever since July 27, Twitter saw the rise in the hashtag #RIPShane where thousands of people were seen tweeting in condolence after hearing the news of the death of the popular YouTuber Shane Dawson or Shane Lee Yaw. There were several Twitter users who paid their respect to him after reading the news of his demise. It all happened when a reputed celebrity news website TMZ, allegedly tweeted about his passing away at the age of 32. The account tweeted, "American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RIPShane." Knowing the fact that the website happens to be a reliable source, people on social media were left baffled when they came to know that they were spreading the false news. Later, it came to light that the account which posted the news was unverified. Not only this, but it also happens to be the parody account and not the official TMZ handle. And this is how it came to light that the YouTuber is very much alive.

Have a look at the tweet here:

Talking about Dawson, he rose to fame on YouTube very early and maintained his presence online. The LA-based celebrity is popular for his celebrity impressions, comic characters, and musical spoofs and also for his real-life videos. He has YouTube channels with names--  ShaneDawsonTV and Shane. He has an approximate of over a million subscribers.

While a few people considered it to be a joke, numerous users said out that the death hoax is not funny. Have a look at what happened on the micro-blogging website:

 

 

