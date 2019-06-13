Fact Check: The viral video of London dancing to Lollipop Lagelu during World Cup 2019 is actually from Berlin Street Festival

Recently, a video was doing rounds on the internet showing a bunch of Firangs shaking their legs on Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu. The men are even seen singing along the lyrics while dancing. The video is being circulated on social media to be from World Cup 2019 that is taking place in England. Many Indians have reshared these videos feeling the pride that even the Englishmen couldn't stop themselves from dancing on Indian songs. But it turns out that the video is not from England but from Berlin, recorded at a street festival. It has no connection with India vs Australia match that took place last Sunday.

While this video turned out to be from a different incident, another video went viral on social media. It shows a British chef Angus Denoon selling Bhelpuri outside The Oval, where India vs Australia match was taking place. An Indian man recorded the video and asked him where did he learn to make Bhelpuri. To this, Denoon replied, "I learnt it from the masters in Kolkata, India".

Poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas shared another video from The Oval. A British man had set up a food cart selling roasted peanuts aka Moongphali to the people who came to watch IND vs AUS match on Sunday. Vishwas stopped by and asked him what he's selling, to which he replied, 'garam garam moongphali'.