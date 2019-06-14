Another embarrassment for Pakistan: Imran Khan quickly grabs a seat even as world leaders stand during welcome at SCO opening ceremony

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is at it again. At what? Embarrassing his country at the global stage once more. This time, Khan turned heads (ofcourse, in his own fashion) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO Summit) in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek.

Imran Khan broke a diplomatic protocol at the opening ceremony of SCO Summit, throwing himself open to immense trolling on social media for the embarrassing move.

In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Imran Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the cricketer-turned-politician is seen sitting while other world leaders and dignitaries stood to welcome various heads of states arriving in the hall on Thursday.

Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19)#SCOSummit2019 pic.twitter.com/fYdKYN3Fv7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2019

Realising his gaffe, Khan stood briefly when his name was announced and then seated himself again before the others did in a breach of protocol.

Looks like Khan's recent faux pas at the OIC Summit in Saudi Arabia was not enough to prove his mettle (ofcourse, in his own fashion) that he chose to show off his skills once again.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan broke the diplomatic protocol at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit held in Saudi Arabia. During his brief encounter with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on the sidelines of the summit, Khan angered Saudi citizens when he walked away after speaking to King Salman's translator without waiting for the message to be translated to the king.

Khan was trolled online by the netizens for the gaffe after the video went viral. Here is what netizens said:

"Must study the decorum of diplomatic visits to make some mark in future Mr Imran Khan," one Twitter user wrote.

"This man has been installed as PM by the establishment. They can't make him a statesman. He doesn't even know the ABC of diplomacy," said another user.

"He may be thinking of his next marriage. Hence absent minded," tweeted another.

Although I am 100% supporting IK n PTI but I think IK should keep standing as all other leaders.Sometimes he makes these silly n useless mistakes which his opponents grab as a opportunity to defame him. — muneeza ahmad (@muneeza05) June 13, 2019