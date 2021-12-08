Elon Musk gets trolled for his new unconventional haircut, Twitterati say 'hottest DIY hairstyle'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TESLAOWNERSSV Elon Musk gets trolled for his new unconventional haircut

The Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has once again become the topic of discussion for the netizens. The richest person in the world set the internet ablaze after his picture with the new haircut went viral. Musk informed that he cut his hair himself. His unique hairdo attracted him many eyeballs and also invited trolls. Tesla Silicon Valley Club tweeted, "Nice haircut @elonmusk." To this, the businessman quipped, "Did it myself."

Reacting to Elon Musk's hairdo, netizens shared many pictures and videos. One Twitter user said, "The hottest DIY hair style of 2021" with many fire emojis. Others compared his look with the futuristic styling sported by Gary Oldman's character Zorg in the 1997 film The Fifth Element. People also photoshopped Musk's picture and added more new hairstyles. A user shared Musk's picture in long hair and wrote, "If he had a twin sister…I couldn’t resist. The things you can do with your phone!"