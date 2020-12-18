Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors spark meme fest among Twitterati, say 'kyu hila dala na'

Image Source : TWITTER/@TWEETSBYATUL Strong tremors spark meme fest among Twitterati

Just when Delhites were about to call it a night, strong tremors were felt in the capital city and its neighboring areas. An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday night at 11.46 p.m. While the epicenter was near Alwar district in Rajasthan, the tremors were strong in the capital region. The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear but the cold forced them to go back into their blankets. This started a meme fest among the Twitterati who joked about running outside to protect themselves from the earthquake but then dying of cold.

The temperature in the capital region has been decreasing with each passing day, resulting in chilly days and even more chilly nights. Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed how they felt about the earthquake and came up with the most hilarious jokes and memes. A Twitter user shared a GIF of a little child running out but then suddenly going back inside. He wrote, "Me running outside to save me from dying 'cause of #earthquake and then realizing it's 8 degrees outside.." Another joked about what more the year 2020 has to show us with just two weeks left for it to end.

Check out the hilarious memes and tweets here-

Me running outside to save me from dying 'cause of #earthquake and then realizing it's 8 degrees outside.#earthquake #earthquakeinDelhi pic.twitter.com/7jzOpn7nBm — Shyam Sharma (@shyam_o7) December 17, 2020

When #earthquake is trending meanwhile Twitter pic.twitter.com/xGzzkY0R89 — Troll troll troll troll troll troll (@memeskashowroo2) December 18, 2020