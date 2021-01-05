Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FAZ3 Dubai Crown Prince ‘races’ with ostriches. Video goes viral

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum broke the internet when he shared a video in which he can be seen racing against the ostriches. The video has created a buzz on the internet with people lauding him for a crazy attempt. The video shows the Crown Prince engaging in a race against the two ostriches along with a few other people on a bike.

He shared the video saying, "This morning another close call #2021." The video instantly went viral on the internet. It has garnered more than 4.4 lakh views so far. Check out the video here-

His Instagram followers went gaga over the video. One user commented, "This is how to kick off 2021. Awesome agility and strength in those legs! Where can we see them pls? #bucketlist." Another commented, "Race! Man against animal and who won? @faz3."

Dubai’s Crown Prince, popularly known as Fazza, is 38-years-old and keeps ruling the headlines. Last year, he came into the spotlight when he refused to used his Mercedes after he spotted a bird making a nest on its windshield. He later shared the video of the new hatchings.