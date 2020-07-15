Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOCHECHNIKI Doctors found 1.5 inch-long worm in woman's tonsils as she complained of sore throat

Sore throat and pain is a common problem that people face, especially during the change in the weather. However, when this Tokyo woman complained of sore throat and visited a doctor, he found a live worm in her tonsils. According to The American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene case study, the 25-year-old woman from Japanese capital's St Luke underwent an examination at International Hospital and expected treatment for common cold when she informed that she has been suffering from pain in her throat after she ate assorted sashimi. It is a Japanese delicacy of fresh raw fish or meat sliced into thin pieces. But when the doctors checked, they found a 1.5 inch-long worm.

Doctors removed the 1mm-wide nematode roundworm from the woman's tonsils. According to the Guardian, the worm was still alive when the doctors removed it using tweezers. After DNA testing, the doctors shared that the worm was a fourth-stage larva, which means that the woman ate it when it was a third stage-larva in her sashimi dish.

The case study also stated that these parasitic worms can infect those who eat raw meat. After undergoing a physical examination, the woman's condition luckily improved rapidly. There were no symptoms and her blood results also came out normal.

According to CNN, similar instances have been found earlier as well, especially in countries where people commonly eat raw meat. A japan man was also infected with the roundworm two years ago after eating chicken sashimi.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage