Doctor who grooved to Nora Fatehi's Garmi song is a sensation on Instagram; check her 5 hot dance posts

A doctor's video dancing on actress Nora Fatehi's Garmi song from Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D has broken the internet. Dr. Richa Negi has become the talk of the town after she shared a video grooving to the popular dance number and nailing the steps while wearing a PPE kit. The song perfectly fits the bill as doctors have been tirelessly working during the coronavirus pandemic amid sweltering temperatures. They hardly have any time to rest as the COVID19 cases have been increasing rapidly. Richa shared the video to celebrate National Doctor's Day on July 1 and her video went viral in no time. Even Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan left a comment on her video and was all hearts
Many lauded her moves as well as her dedication towards her duty and the people. She also added an encouraging message and said, "We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit. HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation."
View this post on Instagram
We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This😻 If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday👉🏻 @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @suresh_kingsunited @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial @perysheetal17 💙 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.!💛 . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood
Interestingly, Dr. Richa Negi is quite a sensation on Instagram with her dance videos. She has shared videos grooving to popular songs like Madhuri Dixit's Chane Ke Khet Mein, Taapsee Pannu's Dariya, Bella Ciao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Taal Se Taal Mila, singer Sukriti Kakkar's Oh My God among many others. Here are her 5 best Instagram dancing posts.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes I Like To Go All Filmaayy.!🤩 . . . . Felt Cute, Will Not Delete Later😛 . . . . . . Pls Don’t Say Make A Cover This Is Just Me Going Bonkers :p . . . . . . . #dance #dancer #semiclassical #kathakdance #madhuridixit #love #instagram #shuffle #kathak #instagood #fitness
View this post on Instagram
Loved Dancing On This Beautiful Song💕 . Inspired by sooo many artists to make this choreo but do not judge me on the technical aspects please. I’m not a trained one but iv just fallen in love with this semi-classical dance form. 🤯 . So many emotions go through you when you do such a piece & Oh The Feels In This Weather. I ended up feeling like i need a ‘Ranjha’ Now.!! 😛 Hope y’all like it.!🤞🏻 . Dariya Cover By @florenceintheframe She Is Such A Talented Singer & An Amazing Personality🥰 Do check her page out if u haven’t yet.!!❤️ . . . . #dance #instagram #dancer #love #semiclassical #choreography #instagood
View this post on Instagram
MAD WOMAN in The House ALERT..!!🤡 . . Shuffling On One My Fav Tracks. ENJOOYY..!!👺 . . . Track Id : Bella Ciao from Money Heist *no copyright infringement intended* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . @miguel.g.herran @ursulolita @alvaromorte @albafloresoficial @itziarituno @pedroalonsoochoro @jaimelorentelo @estheracebo @darkoperich @netflix_in @alexpinaoficial . . . #shuffledance #shuffle #tutorial #love #instagram #dancer #instagood #dance #cuttingshapes
View this post on Instagram
Taal Se Taal Milao.!? ✨ . . Tried A Sitting Choreography For The First Time.!! . . Truthfully Tell Me, How Many Times Did U See This Video..? Because I Couldn’t Stop Watching This Amazing Choreo by @nicoleconcessao @teamnaach . . . . New #tutorial On Wednesday. . . . . . #dance #dancer #instagood #semiclassical #instagram #dancewithteamnaach #teamnaachchoreography
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page