Doctor who grooved to Nora Fatehi's Garmi song is a sensation on Instagram; check her 5 hot dance posts

Dr. Richa Negi has become the talk of the town after she shared a video grooving to the popular dance number Garmi featuring actress Nora Fatehi from Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D and nailing the steps while wearing a PPE kit. Actor Varun Dhawan is all hearts for the viral video.

New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2020 12:21 IST
A doctor's video dancing on actress Nora Fatehi's Garmi song from Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D has broken the internet. Dr. Richa Negi has become the talk of the town after she shared a video grooving to the popular dance number and nailing the steps while wearing a PPE kit. The song perfectly fits the bill as doctors have been tirelessly working during the coronavirus pandemic amid sweltering temperatures. They hardly have any time to rest as the COVID19 cases have been increasing rapidly. Richa shared the video to celebrate National Doctor's Day on July 1 and her video went viral in no time. Even Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan left a comment on her video and was all hearts

Many lauded her moves as well as her dedication towards her duty and the people. She also added an encouraging message and said, "We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit. HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation."

Interestingly, Dr. Richa Negi is quite a sensation on Instagram with her dance videos. She has shared videos grooving to popular songs like Madhuri Dixit's Chane Ke Khet Mein, Taapsee Pannu's Dariya, Bella Ciao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Taal Se Taal Mila, singer Sukriti Kakkar's Oh My God among many others. Here are her 5 best Instagram dancing posts.

 

