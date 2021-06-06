Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAITAND4 Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Social media filled with get well soon wishes for the 'Tragedy King'

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday morning after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness". Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said. "He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI. The screen icon was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up. As soon as the fans came to know about the same, they filled social media with get well soon wishes which came not just from fans but also from various celebrities.

According to an update posted on Kumar's official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine tests and investigations. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness.

A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

