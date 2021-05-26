Image Source : TWITTER/RAJANSA79505441 Fans can't keep calm as they trend #jethalal on Twitter, share memes on Dilip Joshi's birthday

Fans have been trending the hashtag #jethalal on Twitter all through Wednesday, to celebrate the birthday of actor Dilip Joshi. The actor plays the affable Gujarati electronics store owner Jethalal Gada in the popular sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah". Netizens also flooded social media with memes featuring Joshi in his avatar of Jethalal, besides wishing him on his birthday. They also shared prayers for his good health and happiness and expressed gratitude to him for making them smile every day.

Fans of the actor also shared how they have grown up watching the show, and how they keep watching old episodes repeatedly, just to enjoy Jethalal's humour. Some even called Joshi as Jethalal the "heart" and "soul" of the show.

Have a look:

