Dhinchak Pooja releases new song 'Meri Gaadi 2 Seater', netizens demand ear specialist doctors

Image Source : TWITTER/@DHINCHAKPOOJA Dhinchak Pooja releases new song 'Meri Gaadi 2 Seater'

Youtube sensation Dhinchak Pooja's new song 'Gaadi Meri Two Seater', has been dropped on the internet and stirred a storm on social media. If netizens weren't bemused enough with her first song 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj,' the new song has left them demanding an ear specialist doctor. The song has been attracting a lot of attention and while people are praising Pooja for her confidence, the lyrics have now turned into meme material. Just like the first two songs, this song also lacks tone, rhythm and sync. Netizens have been trolling Dhinchak Pooja and she has disabled the comments section of the video on YouTube.

In 2017, Pooja became a sensation due to her songs. After this, she also appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 but she could manage to win hearts and stay in the show for a long time.

Dhinchak Pooja New Sonmg-- Gaadi Meri 2 Seater

A Twitter user even went ahead to complain about Dhinchak Pooja to UP Police and wrote, "Dear @Uppolice... She is driving a porche, a very environmentally unfriendly car, with a broken speedometer and without seatbelt. On top of that she is making such unbearable songs... Kindly arrest @DhinchakPooja under UAPA, TADA, sound pollution and noise pollution acts." Another tweeted, "I was feeling low today so i shared Dhinchak pooja's latest song(god forgive me for calling it a song) with two of my closest friends now we all feel sick."

Check out more hilarious reactions here-