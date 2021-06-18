Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@STUCKBYFEVICOL Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub: Fevicol wins over netizens with its quirky advertisement

The Euro Cup continues to be the biggest football event in Europe but this year, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and soft drink company Coca-Cola are making more headlines than the football matches. During a press conference ahead of Portugal's match against Hungary, the ace footballer put aside two bottles of Coca-Cola and picked up water instead. His gesture left the company with billions of dollars in losses. Grabbing the opportunity, the adhesive brand Fevicol won over the internet with its quirky advertisement.

Fevicol, who has carved a niche for itself when it comes to interesting advertisements, shared a post asking to use the adhesive to keep the bottles at their place and it went viral in no time. In the picture, two Fevicol bottles can be seen placed where Coca Cola bottles were placed before Cristiano Ronaldo with the backdrop similar to the Euro Cup press conference. The tagline reads, "Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi." The brand shared the their advertisement moment by saying, "Haye ni mera Coka Coka Coka Coka Coka."

This isn't the first time that Fevicol has grabbed an opportunity to turn social moves into advertisement moments. They had given a quirky twist to 'Megxit' as well. The brand had launched a cheeky social media campaign on its online platforms taking a jibe at #Megxit. "Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jaana chahiye tha, (Dear Royal Family, you should have taken Fevicol instead of the Kohinoor)" read the text on the image around the Royal Crown.

And the caption of the image read, "Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta #meghanandharry #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod."

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's shares took a dive and left the company with billions of dollars in losses. "Coca-Cola shares dropped from 56.10 dollars to 55.22 dollars almost immediately after Ronaldo's gesture, meaning the company's value fell from $242 billion to $238 billion," said a report in the Marca. The dip in value happened within half an hour.

Ronaldo has been quite vocal in his support for healthy diet and is known to admonish his son when he finds him eating food referred to as junk. "Occasionally my son drinks Coca-Cola or Fanta and eats crisps and he knows I don't like that," Ronaldo has said in the past.

A day after causing the mayhem on the stock market, Ronaldo powered his Iberian nation to a 3-0 win over Hungary with a brace. He also built his legend further by becoming the top scorer in European Championship history with 11 goals.