Elderly coronavirus patient watches sunset with doctor outside hospital in Wuhan. Photo goes viral

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc across 85 countries. Amid this, a heartwarming photo from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, has surfaced on the internet. The picture shows an 87-year-old patient watching the sunset with his doctor outside a hospital.

It's said the doctor asked the elderly man if he wanted to stop and watch the sunset on their way to getting the CT scan done. The patient and the doctor then enjoyed the sunset.

A Twitter user with the handle @chenchenzh shared the picture of the endearing moment with the caption: "Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan. He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset. He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together."

The picture went viral within minutes.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in mainland China on Friday increased to 3,042 with an overall 80,552 infections, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the outbreak was "not a drill" as the number of global cases surpassed 95,000 with more than 3,000 fatalities. Outside China, 2,055 cases were reported in 33 countries.

