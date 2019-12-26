Chilling video of tiger jumping on a 7-year-old boy at Dublin zoo is going viral

A tiger jumped on a 7-year-old boy at Dublin Zoo while he posed for a picture

A video of a tiger trying to attack a 7-year-old boy at a zoo in Dublin is going viral on the internet. Twitter handle @r0bc tweeted this video from his zoo outing with his son. In the video, the boy can be seen posing for a camera standing in front of a glass shield that separates the zoo's visitor area with a place where the animals are kept. The 7-second video took a horrific turn after an aggressive tiger comes running towards the boy and tried to attack him, luckily the tiger is stopped by the glass separation but for a moment it appears as if It will break the glass and come out of it.

The boy's father, Rob, took to Twitter to share the terrifying clip on December 23. Sharing the video, he wrote, “My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar,"

My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g — RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019

The video has got over 2 million views and over 47K likes on Twitter

Many Twitter users posted their reaction to Rob's video. Have a look at some of the reactions.

Terrifying and amazing all in one! — Ruthy McDonagh (@RuthyMcDonagh) December 22, 2019

Cool but cruel — Noel E (@noelEdward9) December 23, 2019

Awesome video for the lad when hes older.

Agree with the sentiments about the animal but equally, better it's there than shot or in a circus ring. — Bannedagain (@Banneda73400980) December 22, 2019

I know! I wouldn't trust the glass just in case!! Mad stuff!!! 😱😱 — a cloud on a string (@acloudonastring) December 23, 2019

A similar video from the zoo was posted in the reply section of the tweet by a user named Paul Moran. The video from the same day captures a similar incident of tiger trying to attack visitors separated by a glass shield.

