Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Chilling video of tiger jumping on a 7-year-old boy at Dublin zoo is going viral

Chilling video of tiger jumping on a 7-year-old boy at Dublin zoo is going viral

The video posted by Twitter user Rob that features a tiger trying to attack his 7-year-old son has got over 2 million views and over 47K likes.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2019 12:10 IST
A tiger jumped on a 7-year-old boy at Dublin Zoo while he

A tiger jumped on a 7-year-old boy at Dublin Zoo while he posed for a picture

A video of a tiger trying to attack a 7-year-old boy at a zoo in Dublin is going viral on the internet. Twitter handle @r0bc tweeted this video from his zoo outing with his son. In the video, the boy can be seen posing for a camera standing in front of a glass shield that separates the zoo's visitor area with a place where the animals are kept. The 7-second video took a horrific turn after an aggressive tiger comes running towards the boy and tried to attack him, luckily the tiger is stopped by the glass separation but for a moment it appears as if It will break the glass and come out of it.

The boy's father, Rob, took to Twitter to share the terrifying clip on December 23. Sharing the video, he wrote, “My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar,"

The video has got over 2 million views and over 47K likes on Twitter

Many Twitter users posted their reaction to Rob's video. Have a look at some of the reactions.

A similar video from the zoo was posted in the reply section of the tweet by a user named Paul Moran. The video from the same day captures a similar incident of tiger trying to attack visitors separated by a glass shield.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News