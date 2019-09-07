Chandrayaan-2: 'We are proud of ISRO,' netizens hail scientists after Vikram Lander loses signal

Chandrayaan-2: India is proud of ISRO

Chandrayaan-2's Vikran Lander lost communications with ISRO's ground station just before 2.1 km of Moon's south pole, an unexplored territory so far. The landing was expected at 1:53 AM, however, the signal was lost during the powered descent. Entire India was watching Chandrayaan-2 moon landing live through various platforms and all of us were with ISRO scientists as India was inching towards making history.

Though Vikram Lander's fate might be hanging in balance, Twitter has not lost hope as we have already achieved an extraordinary feat.

Vikram lander is a part of a much larger mission. At the same time, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be orbiting the moon for the next year and the will be sending back priceless amount of data. Countless experiments will also be conducted for the future projects of ISRO.

Emily Lakdawalla, a senior editor at planetary.org in a tweet said: Just a reminder to folks that on its way to putting this lander down, India did successfully put its second spacecraft in orbit at the Moon. Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be up there doing science for a year. Lander would only have lasted 2 weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded ISRO scientists, calling their achievement an inspiring one. "Communication has been lost. I could see the anxiety on your faces. There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you. We have to learn a lot from your effort. As the scientists have told me if communication is re-established, it will send data. Let us hope for the best", Modi said.

Check out how Twitter reacted after Vikram Lander lost signal:

Kudos TO The Team Of @isro For Their Dedication Towards The Nation. It Opens The Path For The Youngsters Who Has The Ability LiKe You. Keep Inspiring As Always. Ups & Downs Are The Process Which Teaches US TO Grow More Brightly Hope's Are Always There #ProudIndian #ProudOfISRO pic.twitter.com/edNg9gY7ms — Abhishek Joshi (@joshi1090) September 7, 2019

We lost communication,not the abilities. We are still there. Love you @isro❤️ Proud of you🇮🇳#ProudOfIsro#Chandrayaan2

New header pic pic.twitter.com/1vCEGjcXmt — Anjali 🇮🇳 (@iamanjooti) September 7, 2019

Since to today.. We reached so far.. Our effort never dies.even NASA has 10 failed attempt last .#Chandrayaan2 #ProudOfISRO @isro pic.twitter.com/HWnvJuI93f — Ramakrishna (@Raamgt) September 7, 2019

We're all oozing with pride because of you @isro . You gave 1.38B people the confidence and courage to dream when nobody believed in us. Those who attempt, risk failure.Those who never tried will never know what success means.

नर हो न निराश करो मन को#Chandrayaan2 #PROUDofISRO — Yatish Vyas (@Iam_YatishVyas) September 7, 2019

Getting this far was not easy , 3/4 th mission has been accomplished by getting the orbiter into the orbit and reaching so close to the pole .

The fate of the lander is yet skeptical.

Let's be optimistic and hope for the best . — neeraj abhimanyu kol (@neeraj_kolliiii) September 6, 2019