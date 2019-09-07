Chandrayaan-2: 'We are proud of ISRO,' netizens hail scientists after Vikram Lander loses signal

Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
Chandrayaan-2: Netizens boost morale of ISRO scientists asking the space agency not to get disheartened after Vikram Lander lost signal.

New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2019 7:26 IST
Chandrayaan-2: India is proud of ISRO

Chandrayaan-2's Vikran Lander lost communications with ISRO's ground station just before 2.1 km of Moon's south pole, an unexplored territory so far. The landing was expected at 1:53 AM, however, the signal was lost during the powered descent. Entire India was watching Chandrayaan-2 moon landing live through various platforms and all of us were with ISRO scientists as India was inching towards making history.

Though Vikram Lander's fate might be hanging in balance, Twitter has not lost hope as we have already achieved an extraordinary feat.

Vikram lander is a part of a much larger mission. At the same time, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be orbiting the moon for the next year and the will be sending back priceless amount of data. Countless experiments will also be conducted for the future projects of ISRO.

Emily Lakdawalla, a senior editor at planetary.org in a tweet said: Just a reminder to folks that on its way to putting this lander down, India did successfully put its second spacecraft in orbit at the Moon. Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will be up there doing science for a year. Lander would only have lasted 2 weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded ISRO scientists, calling their achievement an inspiring one. "Communication has been lost. I could see the anxiety on your faces. There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you. We have to learn a lot from your effort. As the scientists have told me if communication is re-established, it will send data. Let us hope for the best", Modi said.

Check out how Twitter reacted after Vikram Lander lost signal:

