Canadian PM Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing Brownface Makeup at 2001 'Arabian Nights' School Party

Image Source : TWITTER Canadian PM Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing Brownface Makeup

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized on Wednesday night for wearing Brownface makeup at a school party he attended 18 years ago. Trudeau has been an advocate of the multiculturalism integral to Canadian identity and soon after Time Magazine published an old photo from the 2001 ‘Arabian Night’s school party, he apologized for wearing makeup.

Just a week before federal election campaign with Trudeau's Liberal Party in contest against Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, the picture surfaced on the internet and raised many questions. Trudeau’s party has already been facing many controversies and has also been under attack for an ethnic lapse. Even though, he won with huge support in 2015, this time his party is under pressure.

Talking about the picture that has surfaced the internet, Justin Trudeau can be seen wearing a turban and robes. His hands, neck and face can be seen painted with dark makeup. The picture has been taken from 2000-2001 West Point Grey Academy Yearbook. Trudeau used to teach in that school 18 years ago, as reported by TIME Magazine.

Image Source : TIME MAGAZINE Canadian PM Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing Brownface Makeup

Confirming that it was him the picture, Trudeau said in a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft, "I have worked all my life to try to create opportunities for people, fight against racism and intolerance. I can say I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn't. I wish I had known better then, but I didn't and I'm deeply sorry for it. Now I recognize it was something racist to do." He said, "It was a dumb thing to do. I'm disappointed in myself."

The Canadian PM also admitted that he wore dark makeup in order to sing Harry Belafonte's 1959 hit Day O at the high school talent contest. Trudeau has received much flak for the picture. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the third place New Democratic Party, has called it "insulting." He said, "Anytime we hear examples of brown face or blackface, it's making a mockery of someone for what they live and what their lived experiences are."

Not just this, Justin Trudeau has had a very colourful past. Other than a school teacher, he has been a snowboard instructor, a bartender and a bouncer.