Bye daddy: Hyderabad man's last message for father before dying of COVID-19 will leave you teary-eyed

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bye daddy: Hyderabad man's last words for father before dying of COVID-19 will leave you teary-eyed

Thousands of people lost their loved ones in the fight with the novel coronavirus. The enemy that attacked us months back has destroyed the families of many. Some lost their parents some lost their children due to COVID-19. A recent video going viral on social media will surely break your heart. It happens to have been recorded an hour before death by a 34-year-old man in Hyderabad who lost his life due to the virus. The alleged incident happened on Friday night but came into consideration on Sunday after the video of the dying man surfaced on the internet. The man who was admitted to Hyderabad Government Chest Hospital recorded the last message was for his father and spoke about the pain he was in.

The person in the video can be seen saying, "Am not able to breathe... Though I pleaded, they did not continue oxygen for the last three hours. I am not able to breathe any more daddy, it's like my heart has stopped... Bye daddy. Bye to all, daddy."

The father broke down in an interview with NDTV and said, "My son asked for help, but no one helped him. I saw the video only after I returned home after the last rites, and he said 'bye daddy.' What happened to my son should not happen to anyone else. Why was my son denied oxygen? Did anyone else need it urgently and so they took it away from him? When I hear that video of my son, my heart breaks."

The man's final rites were performed on the same day and the next morning the father got a call from the hospital where he had submitted his son's swab samples who told him a report saying that his son died of COVID-19. The deceased's six family members including his parents, wife, brother, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law are now worried since they have been exposed to him.

The hospital has denied the allegations that the ventilator was removed. The superintendent told News18, "The conditions to provide ventilator support are different. The patient should be in a completely unresponsive state. But in this case, the man had a heart ailment. We had given him oxygen support, but this heart issue led to his sudden collapse."

