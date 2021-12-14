BTS fever rises high on Instagram! K-pop band's V aka Kim Tae-hyung breaks two Guinness World Records

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THV BTS member V aka Kim Tae-hyung

BTS fever seems to be rising all over the world. Not only the K-pop band enjoys an unprecedented fan following across the globe, their social media game is also getting stronger day by day. And seems like the most popular of the septet is Kim Taehyung (Republic of Korea). Otherwise known as ‘V’, the one-seventh of the powerhouse that is BTS is on a recording breaking spree on social media. On 6 December 2021, all the BTS bandmates set their Instagram accounts to public for the first time and started to instantly rack up followers.

However, V in particular raced ahead all of his band members. In terms of follower count, he inked his name in the Guinness Book of World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes. But, his record-breaking streak didn’t end there.

The second feat was not far away. The quick work of the ARMY spread like wild fire and and Tae-hyung's followers jumped over 10 million in just 4 hours 52 minutes. Hence, breaking the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier, the record holders have been popular names like TAEIL MOON from boyband NCT, Harry Potter fame Rupert Grint and FRIENDS' alum Jennifer Aniston.

While V was the one to break the two records, the other members - V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- have over 20 million followers each.

Meanwhile, th eSouth Korean music sensation BTS are taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy". This will the boy band's first hiatus after they took a several-week break in late 2019.

Their management company, Big Hit Music in a statement shared revealed that the group’s members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – will spend the holiday season with their families for the first time “since their debut” in 2013.

While on their break from performing, Big Hit Music revealed that BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding -- will be focusing on the release of a new album that will mark “the beginning of a new chapter.”

They will also be preparing for a concert this coming March to “connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.

--with PTI inputs