Breathtaking photos of Uttarakhand's Tulip garden with Panchachuli ranges in backdrop go viral

Uttarakhand's popular Tulip Garden has become the talk of the town once again as the breathtaking photos of the gorgeous view have gone viral on the internet. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, took to Twitter to share photos of the Tulip gardens with Panchachuli ranges in the backdrop. The photos received a huge response in no time and netizens were awestruck by the beauty.

He wrote, "I am happy to share the first pictures of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden. Set amid the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world and will transform tourism in Munsiyari region." Check out the photos here-

I am happy to share the first pics of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden. Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world & will transform tourism in Munsiyari region. pic.twitter.com/eCUfnMYilt — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 9, 2020

CM Rawat claimed that with the initiative, he hopes to transform tourism in the region. Reacting to the beautiful photos, a Twitter user said, "Its a remarkable achievement. I have visited tulip gardens of Holland and always thought why can't it be done in India. You have done it.. looking forward to visit it. Also, the accessibility should be looked into as abroad places are easily accessible hence more popular."

Another wrote, "Beautiful picture. Our state needs more effort in beautification of the already existing beauty of nature. Tourism is one of the way for development"

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association also appreciated the initiative and tweeted, "Congratulations to the Research Wing of #Uttarakhand Forest Department under the able leadership of Mr Sanjiv Chaturvedi, IFS, for successfully conducting suitability trial for tulip flowering in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district at an altitude of 7000 ft."

Beautiful picture. Our state needs more efforts in beautification of the already existing beauty of nature. Tourism is one of the way for development — Kamal Baduni (@KBaduni) May 9, 2020

Lovely! Can’t wait to visit — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 9, 2020

Congratulations to the Research Wing of #Uttarakhand Forest Department under the able leadership of Mr Sanjiv Chaturvedi, IFS, for successfully conducting suitability trial for tulip flowering in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district at an altitude of 7000 ft@tsrawatbjp @moefcc https://t.co/Th4azxWpS5 — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) May 9, 2020

Its a remarkable achievement. I have visited tulip gardens of Holland and always thought why can't it be done in India. You have done it.. looking forward to visit it. Also, the accessibility should be looked into as abroad places are easily accessible hence more popular. — Nitin (@ng2006) May 9, 2020

We too are very excited at this development . This will go a long way in promoting Pithoragarh/ Munsiary as a tourist destination . — FlyHeritageAviation (@flyheritageavi1) May 9, 2020

