BoycottNetflix trends on Twitter, inspires meme-fest

Netizens are demanding to boycott popular OTT platform, Netflix for hurting Hindu sentiments. Netflix India has triggered a controversy with its web series, Krishna and His Leela. In the series, a male character named Krishna can be seen having physical relationship with several women and one of them is named Radha. This didn't go down well with Twitterati. They condemned associating the names of the Hindu deities with the erotic content and hence 'Boycott Netflix' started trending on Twitter.

Interestingly, Twitter was divided into two groups over this boycott trend. While one side aggressively called for a boycott, the other group was busy sharing memes. So, we bring to you some of the best memes doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site. Check them out below:

#BoycottNetflix is on trending



Me who alway depends on torrent/telegram. pic.twitter.com/RQogGqzQkr — Ahmed Ansari 🇮🇳 (@Talib_Ahmed1998) June 29, 2020

Me after a long Nap seeing #BoycottNetflix trending! pic.twitter.com/Qeejg4mOqZ — Devesh Dolas (@sarcastic_G1) June 29, 2020

