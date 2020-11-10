Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
#BoycottAmazon trends: Twitterati slam Amazon for hurting Hindu sentiments by selling 'Om' printed doormats

Netizens expressed displeasure over Amazon selling Om printed doormats. Slamming the e-commerce giant one Twitter user said, "This Diwali let's #BoycottAmazon And go #Locla4Diwali." 

Published on: November 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@THUMBGOD4

The e-commerce giant Amazon has been witnessing severe backlash since Tuesday morning for selling doormats, T-shirts and undergarments printed with spiritual images. From a symbol of Om to idols of Gods and Goddess, there have been many products that are being sold on the website and have irked the netizens. On Monday, netizens were demanding a boycott of jewelry brand Tanishq for its 'no firecracker Diwali' ad and now Amazon has been called out for hurting Hindu sentiments. Soon after the pictures went viral of the products, #BoyCottAmazon started trending on Twitter.

Netizens expressed displeasure over Amazon selling Om printed doormats. Slamming the e-commerce giant one Twitter user said, "This Diwali let's #BoycottAmazon And go #Locla4Diwali." Another said, "Does @amazonIN out of balance? India is d biggest market,Yet why do you hurt religious sentiments, that only of Hindus who are majority? Images f deities on underwear? This is not a mistake. This is way of getting attention by generating controversy"

Check out the reactions here-

