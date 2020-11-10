BoycottAmazon trends: Twitterati slam Amazon for hurting Hindu sentiments by selling 'Om' printed doormats

Image Source : TWITTER/@THUMBGOD4 Twitterati slam Amazon for hurting Hindu sentiments by selling 'Om' printed doormats

The e-commerce giant Amazon has been witnessing severe backlash since Tuesday morning for selling doormats, T-shirts and undergarments printed with spiritual images. From a symbol of Om to idols of Gods and Goddess, there have been many products that are being sold on the website and have irked the netizens. On Monday, netizens were demanding a boycott of jewelry brand Tanishq for its 'no firecracker Diwali' ad and now Amazon has been called out for hurting Hindu sentiments. Soon after the pictures went viral of the products, #BoyCottAmazon started trending on Twitter.

Netizens expressed displeasure over Amazon selling Om printed doormats. Slamming the e-commerce giant one Twitter user said, "This Diwali let's #BoycottAmazon And go #Locla4Diwali." Another said, "Does @amazonIN out of balance? India is d biggest market,Yet why do you hurt religious sentiments, that only of Hindus who are majority? Images f deities on underwear? This is not a mistake. This is way of getting attention by generating controversy"

Check out the reactions here-

@JeffBezos see image below and tell me would this hurt religious sentiments of Hindus ? the answer is yes #BoycottAmazon what kind of products are you selling in @amazon ? . You know what happened in France a while back . pic.twitter.com/xtTQiby5qg — Abhinav Rajkumar (@abhinavrajkumar) November 10, 2020

#BoycottAmazon plzz remove Amazon app and rate it 1 Star..... Enough is enough 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡I have done my work .... pic.twitter.com/YUkMPiteIW — I Am Sushant Singh Rajput (@Sangeet77903197) November 10, 2020

No city will burn . No one beheaded ! Toilet rolls and door mats are their favourites. Please buy from your local vendor . Support local business and kirana stores this Diwali and forever .👇 #BoycottAmazon . #Vocal4Local #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/EttKADpgbw — Sqn Ldr Sivamohan Vinod Kumar (Retd)🇮🇳 (@veekay122002) November 10, 2020

