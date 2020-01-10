Twitter comes up with a 'life-changing' boiled egg peeling hack. And we love it

Twitterati were quite impressed with the video.

Have you struggled while peeling boiled eggs? Do you find it difficult even holding the hot boiled egg in your hand? If your answer is yes, then this video is for you. Twitter user Thund3rB0lt uploaded a life-changing hack for clumsy peelers -- to peel a boiled egg within 10 seconds.

"Apparently I've been cracking open hard boiled eggs wrong all this time... who knew?" is the caption given to the short clip.

In the video, the person puts an egg in a glass, fills the glass with tap water and then, shakes it vigorously.

When he takes out the egg, the harder surface is already cracked and he is able to easily remove the shell.

Apparently I've been cracking open hard boiled eggs wrong all this time... who knew? 👍 pic.twitter.com/hz6eNnWUkc — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) January 5, 2020

What sorcery is this? — Patrick J. Oegerle (@oegerle) January 6, 2020

We need to give this a go — danielle 🌸 (@DanielleeMann) January 5, 2020

This is life changing 😂 — Alfie (@alfiesteele1977) January 6, 2020

Wow — Suman Chinnam (@v_2sumac) January 8, 2020

Our only advice: Don't waste water.