Did you know this Bharat actor works as food delivery man to earn a living?

Chetan Rao

We often find ourselves stuck between profession and passion. It is difficult to strike a balance between these two and lucky are those, who successfully manage to do it so. We often hear heart-wrenching stories of aspiring actors who give up after failing to make a mark in the industry. However, the story of Chetan Rao will give hope to all those lost in misery in the city of glamour. Chetan Rao, who has done small roles in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, TV series Savdhaan India and Netflix's Delhi Crime works as a delivery boy with online food service in Delhi in his free time.

Twitterati noticed him after Delhi crime actor Rajesh Tailang tweeted about him. ''Today the #swiggy delivery guy, who delivered food at my place is an actor and he did a cameo with me in #delhicrime . Whenever is not getting acting job, he does this. RESPECT,'' the actor wrote.

Today the #swiggy delivery guy, who delivered food at my place is an actor and he did a cameo with me in #delhicrime . Whenever is not getting acting job, he does this. RESPECT 🙏 — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) May 29, 2019

The 29-year-old Chetan confessed that though he gets 2-3 minutes roles but that doesn't matter to him. “I generally get a role of about 2-3 minutes but that doesn’t matter to me. Even a minute role is enough to fuel my passion for acting,'' Chetan told Hindustan Times.

''Mujhe TV aur films dekhne ka bahut shauk hai. Mai hamseha se actor banna chahta tha. Socha, film institute ke liye paise nahi hain toh theatre kar lun, lekin utne paise bhi nahi the. Toh fir maine TV ko guru bana liya. Dekh-dekh kar acting sikh gaya, (I was always fond of watching TV shows and films. I had always wanted to become an actor. So I thought, why not put together some money and join a film institute? But I couldn’t afford it, so I taught myself by watching TV,” told Rao narrating his passion for acting.

“Pehle toh mai spot boy ki tarah kaam karta tha, in film jo Delhi mei shoot hoti thi. Apne sapne ke kafi kareeb tha mai tab bhi. Set pe logo ko dekh le bhi acting sikha. Ghar jaake wohi dialogues bolta tha jo actors ko dekhta tha sets pe karte hue (laughs) (I used to work as a spot boy. I used to observe the actors on set and repeat their lines after going back home),” he further added.

Though, he easily gets side roles, the money which he earns is not enough to satiate his hunger. Hence, he works as a delivery boy. Sometimes people recognise him and that gives him immense happiness. Chetan is confident that one day he will make a mark in Bollywood.