Bassi's 'Roommate' to Zombie, 10 videos that trended high time on YouTube in 2021

Social media has become an important part of our lives. Accept it or not, our day remains incomplete if we miss watching reels on Instagram or trending videos on YouTube. Not only this but Indians are considered as most active citizens on various platforms across the globe. YouTube in the year 2021 had the most active users from India which was expected to be around 225 million, according to reports. This offers social media influencers and content creators a worldwide platform to earn a living and make name for themselves. This comes with the added responsibility of bringing fresh content every time they come up with a new video. And with the increasing competition, everyone wants to see their name in the list of trends.

Youtube stocks a detailed listing of videos across genres that gain popularity every year. Here are the 10 videos from India that trended high time on Youtube in the last 12 months.

1. ZOMBIE | The Living Dead | Round2Hell | R2H

2. PAAGAL BETA 13 | Jokes | CS Bisht Vines | Desi Comedy Video | School Classroom Jokes

3. TVF’s Aspirants | Episode 1 | UPSC – Optional Me Kya Hai?

4. THE LAND OF BIGG BOSS | CARRYMINATI

5. [HINDI] Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals

6. The Mummy Returns | Ashish Chanchlani

7. BHAI – BEHAN AUR चुड़ैल || Rachit Rojha

8. Dhindora | EP 01: Lag Gayi | BB Ki Vines

9. Roommate – Stand Up Comedy Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

10. Bhide Jumps Off Balcony?! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | TMKOC Comedy | तारक मेहता

How many of them have you watched before?