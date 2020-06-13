Band-Aid comes up with bandages in different skin tones, gets mixed reaction from netizens

Image Source : BAND-AID/ INSTAGRAM Band-Aid announced to make a donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Band-Aid announced a new line of bandages in order to include a diverse range of skin tones. In a long post on Instagram, the company shared a photo of different bandages according to the skin tone. Launching the new range, Band-Aid captioned the post, "We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣"

The caption further read: "We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣"

⁣"We can, we must and we will do better," Band-Aid concluded its caption.

The announcement by the company was met with different reactions. While some applauded the move, others question as to why it took so long. “Only 100 years to show up,” wrote an Instagram user, while another wrote, “I appreciate that you’re showing up, even if you’re showing up late".

People also shared their opinion on Twitter

"I’m still not feeling this. The only reason major corps are now making changes is bc they feel the pressure we’ve applied. But we’ve spoken out about issues like bandaid skin tone representation for years. If we want to make meaningful change, buy from ppl who get it," tweeted one.

Another Twitter user shared, "First Crayola, now #BandAid Some will say it’s not enough. Others will say it took too long. While there’s no arguing both on points, if this is what it takes to makes progress. I’ll take it. The more companies that step up & make changes, the more combined change we’ll see".

First Crayola, now #BandAid



Some will say it’s not enough. Others will say it took too long.



While there’s no arguing both on points, if this is what it takes to makes progress. I’ll take it.



The more companies that step up & make changes, the more combined change we’ll see pic.twitter.com/zhxvblcRLP — Mari Pullen (@maripullen) June 13, 2020

The announcement by Band-Aid has come in the wake of Black Lives Matter movement, which again gained momentum post the death of George Floyd by a police officer.

