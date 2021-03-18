Bajre da sitta to Scam 1992 theme, songs that have gone viral on social media

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL, HINA KHAN Vicky Kaushal, Hina Khan

Social media is a weird weird place. You can be an overnight sensation and your compositions can be all over the place, it just needs one viral video to do it. Instagram reels are abuzz with numerous examples of such songs. You might have not watched the original composition or probably are unaware of the song's origin, but it can be still stuck with you for weeks. Every time you sign in to your social media account you will find someone changing clothes, doing amazing makeup or dancing to these viral songs. Here are the top songs that are currently going viral with user videos:

BAJRE DAA SITTA

If you haven't been living under the rock or are not on social detox, this song must have crossed your timeline innumerable times. Instagram users have been sharing dress up videos, recipe videos and multiple transitions using this track as background music.

SCAM 1992 THEME

Hansal Mehta's popular web series Scam 1992 is not only a hit on the OTT but on social media too. From performing stunts to making stylish appearances to making their own covers, Scam 1992 theme song has inspired many creative minds.

ZALIMA

For all those die-hard romantic couples, Zalima has become like an anthem. From cute proposals to wedding videos and from travel shenanigans to mushy moments, the song has been widely popular on social media.

TARASTI HAI NIGAHEN

This sweet ballad is another viral song that has taken Instagram by storm. You can find it in all sort of travel videos, food recipes and of course weddings.

SEXY BACK

The Justin Timberlake hit was released over a decade ago -- in 2006 -- and netizens have suddenly made a viral dance challenge using it, where they perform on the lyrics in a group of four or five, standing in a circle and grooving with the lyrics and the beat of the song, where each group member gets a chance to perform on a line.

PUT YOUR HAND ON MY SHOULDER

This has to be the most popular song for the viral Silhouette challenge. The number is a mix of two songs -- Put your head on my shoulder by Paul Anka and Streets by Doja Cat. The concept of the challenge on this number is to shoot a video dancing as a silhouette, with a red filter covering the details of your body. Users generally start the video in front of the camera fully clothed. When the music changes, they appear nude in silhouette form, aided by a dark red and black filter. Bollywood actress Hina Khan was recently seen participating in the trend. Her video got over 28.4 million views.

DREAMUM WAKEUPUM

The number belongs to the 2012 Rani Mukerji-starrer "Aiyyaa". The song, picturised on Rani and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, has suddenly gained momentum on Instagram with users doing their own choreography on the number. Bollywood dancer Lauren Gottlieb was seen dancing on this old track, which has now become one of the most popular numbers on Instagram. Her video currently has 4.5 million views.

BUSS IT

The number is by Texas rapper Erica Banks and it released last year. The song has been used for a transformation challenge requiring users to sport no a make-up look, dressed in regular homewear. As soon as the lines change, the follow-up clip shows them dropping low and twerking to Banks' chorus while dressed up with make-up. Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen twerking on the number for the #Bussit challenge.

DON'T RUSH

Young T & Bugsey's hip-hop rap number dropped in 2020. The song requires participants to just groove on the number with choreographed steps. Several Indian celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Remo D'Souza and Samantha Akkineni have their versions of the #dontrush challenge on Reels and have gone viral.

--with inputs from IANS