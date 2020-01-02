Owners of Indian restaurant in Australia hand out free food to hundreds affected by bushfires

Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur own the Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale.

The owners of an Indian restaurant in southeastern Australia have taken the internet by a storm -- offering free food to firefighters and people evacuated off their homes in view of bushfires in the East Gippsland area.

Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, who own the Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale, and their staff cooked and gave curry and rice to those living in temporary shelters.

The husband-wife duo was assisted by a team from Melbourne-based charity, Sikh Volunteers Australia.

The owners have lived in the area for six years now.

The owners told a media outlet, which goes by the name SBS Punjabi, that the restaurant can cook for up to 1,000 people a day.

Daniel Andrews, the 48th Premier of Victoria, posted this on his verified Facebook page. His post was then inundated with comments praising the act.

Daniel Andrews's post was inundated with comments praising the act.

This is the second such report of Sikh volunteers helping those affected by bushfires. Earlier, volunteers served free food to firefighters.