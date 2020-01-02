Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Owners of Indian restaurant in Australia hand out free food to hundreds affected by bushfires

Owners of Indian restaurant in Australia hand out free food to hundreds affected by bushfires

This is the second such report of Sikh volunteers assisting those affected by bushfires.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2020 15:12 IST
Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur own the Desi

Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur own the Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale.

The owners of an Indian restaurant in southeastern Australia have taken the internet by a storm -- offering free food to firefighters and people evacuated off their homes in view of bushfires in the East Gippsland area.

Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, who own the Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale, and their staff cooked and gave curry and rice to those living in temporary shelters. 

The husband-wife duo was assisted by a team from Melbourne-based charity, Sikh Volunteers Australia.

The owners have lived in the area for six years now.

The owners told a media outlet, which goes by the name SBS Punjabi, that the restaurant can cook for up to 1,000 people a day.

Daniel Andrews, the 48th Premier of Victoria, posted this on his verified Facebook page. His post was then inundated with comments praising the act.

India Tv - Daniel Andrews's post was inundated with comments praising the act.

Daniel Andrews's post was inundated with comments praising the act.

This is the second such report of Sikh volunteers helping those affected by bushfires. Earlier, volunteers served free food to firefighters.

Write a comment

Ent Year Ender 2019
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News