Image Source : TWITTER Mithayi Baat Dijiye: Twitterati jump with joy after Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce their pregnancy

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli is all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. The Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple wrote in their individual captions indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant. For the unversed, Anushka and 31-year-old Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. As soon as the duo announced the good news, many celebrities as well as fans congratulated them by commenting on their posts. Needless to add, there were many who went wild with reaction and soon we saw many welcoming the news with memes and joked on Twitter. There were many who shared how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur would have reacted after listening to the news.

Have a look at the couple's announcement here:

Now check out how the memers had a field day soon after their announcement:

Hence proved..

Virat kohli is the best chaser in the world.#virushka pic.twitter.com/7oL7g1rlVT — Monica ✨ (@thesatiretales) August 27, 2020

Anushka and Virat announce they are expecting a baby#Virushka shippers rn: pic.twitter.com/GnOPLUptnn — Azeem عظیم (@AwesomeAzeem__) August 27, 2020

Taimur after hearing about Virat & Anushka's baby #virushka pic.twitter.com/hHGUmHfXRA — Suhas Srinivas (@srinivas_suhas) August 27, 2020

#virushka announced their pregnancy..

Virat after knowing that anushka is pregnant : pic.twitter.com/aoLEYu54rW — Naman (@ama_joking) August 27, 2020

#Virushka to everyone after announcing about their child pic.twitter.com/pFmkcrdTE0 — Ayush 🇮🇳 (@BakCode) August 27, 2020

