Anand Mahindra shares video of liquor shop's contactless delivery, netizens say 'Innovation has no boundaries'

Coronavirus lockdown has restricted people to their homes to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, with unlock 1.0, people are finding ways and methods to return to their normal routine without contacting another person. From using different techniques to deliver milk and other ration items to people to take precautions like masks and gloves, people are trying their best to be safe. Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter of a liquor shop contactless pickup method and left the netizens amazed.

He wrote, "This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car."

The video shows a long pipe attached in an incline at the shop to take the money and deliver the liquor bottles to the customers. First, a plastic bottle is sent through the pipe to the customer who keeps the money in it. Then, after the money exchange, the bottle is sent down. Check the video here-

This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/gGF2jUYs7l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2020

Twitterverse was impressed with this 'jugaad' and was all praise for the shop owner. One Twitter user wrote, "It's truly innovative. These JUGADS are not seen any part of the world. Proud to be an Indian sir" Another wrote, "India has talent - if situation arises public will start about survival and sure will inovative ideas to live!!!!" Check out more reactions here-

India has talent - if situation arises public will start about survival and sure will inovative ideas to live!!!! — Rizuvan-TeamTourism (@Rizuvanmim) June 14, 2020

Zero-touch retail: Robot retail, limited hands-on approach and a low-tech approach



“The natural next step is to take humans out of the equation entirely – robot retail.”

🤔 — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) June 14, 2020

Jugaad, zindabad 👍 — Ashu Khanna (@CoachAshuKhanna) June 14, 2020

Nice idea..... but i wish pandemic end soon sir.... i dont wish such a future. — Action Hero (@ActionH51949862) June 14, 2020

Kudos to This Deshi Jugad -Self Reliant Society 🤣 — Deependra Sinha (@DeependraMSinha) June 14, 2020

Indeed innovative! This exemplifies the importance of how small innovative changes can overcome big challenges and could be answer to the future innovations in respect to contact leads delivery in stores! — SurgeonsHouseLimited(SHL) (@Surgeons_SHL) June 14, 2020

Mandatory Cashless will further ease the process



And fixed qty of vegitables pre packed can also ease the contactless process — Futurestic (@Grapheene) June 14, 2020

