Anand Mahindra shares video of liquor shop's contactless delivery, netizens say 'Innovation has no boundaries'

Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter of a liquor shop contactless pickup method and left the netizens amazed. The video shows a long pipe attached in an incline at the shop to take the money and deliver the liquor bottles to the customers.

New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2020 11:36 IST
Anand Mahindra shares video of liquor shop's contactless delivery
Anand Mahindra shares video of liquor shop's contactless delivery

Coronavirus lockdown has restricted people to their homes to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, with unlock 1.0, people are finding ways and methods to return to their normal routine without contacting another person. From using different techniques to deliver milk and other ration items to people to take precautions like masks and gloves, people are trying their best to be safe. Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter of a liquor shop contactless pickup method and left the netizens amazed.

He wrote, "This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car."

The video shows a long pipe attached in an incline at the shop to take the money and deliver the liquor bottles to the customers. First, a plastic bottle is sent through the pipe to the customer who keeps the money in it. Then, after the money exchange, the bottle is sent down. Check the video here-

Twitterverse was impressed with this 'jugaad' and was all praise for the shop owner. One Twitter user wrote, "It's truly innovative. These JUGADS are not seen any part of the world. Proud to be an Indian sir" Another wrote, "India has talent - if situation arises public will start about survival and sure will inovative ideas to live!!!!" Check out more reactions here-

 

