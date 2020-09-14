Image Source : TWITTER/ANANDMAHINDRA Anand Mahindra shares video of Kerala man's version of Mohammed Rafi's song 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa'

Businessman Anand Mahindra, who is quite an avid social media user has yet again left people on the internet amazed. On Monday he took to the micro-blogging website to share a video of a Kerala man Saurav Kishan's version of 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa' song from the 1969 movie Chirag. As soon as everyone heard him, they started talking about how is voice reminded of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Talking about Mr Kishan, he hails from Kozhikode and a lot of local people refer to him as 'Chota Rafi.' His video started trending a few days back after it was shared by user Judish Raj who wrote alongside, "At the age of 10, in a stage programme, Saurav sang an evergreen song of Rafi Saab. One of the most famous Malayalam Music Director Late Johnson Sir was the Chief Guest then. He told Saurav's father, let him concentrate on Rafi Saab song, nothing else."

Mr. Mahindra, in his tweet hailed the Kerala man and wrote, "We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn't switch this clip off..."

We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off... https://t.co/QhM3koPlVE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2020

The video has ever since received 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments. Not only this, it even captured the attention of actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi and tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain.

Nikhil wrote, "Unbelievable!! Magical! What a voice & such uncanny resemblance to the genius #MohdRafi..I hope and wish we work with him. Listen guys! Let's make him famous."

Unbelievable!! Magical! What a voice & such uncanny resemblance to the genius #MohdRafi..

I hope and wish we work with him.

Listen guys! Let's make him famous. https://t.co/AwYOl5tS6J — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 13, 2020

Fine singer 👍👏🙌 — Zakir Hussain (@ZakirHtabla) September 13, 2020

Saurav,you are outstanding.. Wah wah wah.. Loved your voice and you do remind of rafi saab ,not just for the texture of your voice but your smiling face. Rafi saab used to always have a pleasant smile while singing.

Beautiful my friend 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sumeet (@sumrag) September 12, 2020

Yes.... He is blessed with an amazing voice... Very close to Rafi Saheb!!! I am a Big Rafi fan.... What an amazing voice!!! — James Joy (@YakubJames) September 12, 2020

