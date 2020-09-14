Monday, September 14, 2020
     
Anand Mahindra shares video of Kerala man's version of Mohammed Rafi's song 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa'

Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter of a Kerala man singing the song 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa' from 1969 movie Chirag. The video has left the netizens amazed and everyone is calling him the 'new Mohammed Rafi' the world has been waiting for.

New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2020 18:21 IST
Anand Mahindra shares video of Kerala man's version of Mohammed Rafi's song 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa'
Anand Mahindra shares video of Kerala man's version of Mohammed Rafi's song 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa'

Businessman Anand Mahindra, who is quite an avid social media user has yet again left people on the internet amazed. On Monday he took to the micro-blogging website to share a video of a Kerala man Saurav Kishan's version of 'Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa' song from the 1969 movie Chirag. As soon as everyone heard him, they started talking about how is voice reminded of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Talking about Mr Kishan, he hails from Kozhikode and a lot of local people refer to him as 'Chota Rafi.' His video started trending a few days back after it was shared by user Judish Raj who wrote alongside, "At the age of 10, in a stage programme, Saurav sang an evergreen song of Rafi Saab. One of the most famous Malayalam Music Director Late Johnson Sir was the Chief Guest then. He told Saurav's father, let him concentrate on Rafi Saab song, nothing else." 

Mr. Mahindra, in his tweet hailed the Kerala man and wrote, "We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn't switch this clip off..."

The video has ever since received 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments. Not only this, it even captured the attention of actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi and tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain.

Nikhil wrote, "Unbelievable!! Magical! What a voice & such uncanny resemblance to the genius #MohdRafi..I hope and wish we work with him. Listen guys! Let's make him famous."

