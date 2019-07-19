Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's actress wife Radhika looks beautiful in her Instagram pictures. Seen them yet?

CM HD Kumaraswamy's wife Radhika

Power tussle in Karnataka is underway after the resignation of several Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Indian National Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government. CM Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy has to prove the majority with a floor test in Assembly. As the trust vote is underway, HD Kumaraswamy and other eminent political leaders of the state are trending on Google. However, surprisingly Radhika Kumaraswamy, wife of HD Kumaraswamy is also among top Google searches. Wondering why? Well, it is not just because Radhika is the wife of Karnataka CM but also because she is a popular face in the south film industry.

An actor and producer, Radhika tied the knot with Kumaraswamy in 2006 and later the couple welcomed daughter Shamika K. Swamy. After Radhika's first marriage with Ratan Kumar hit the rocks, she secretly got hitched to Kumaraswamy in 2006 and announced it in 2010.

Radhika made her acting debut at an age of 14 with Kannada movie, Neela Megha Shama. Her first release was in the year 2002, Ninagagi opposite Vijay Raghavendra. The movie was loved by the audience and it became one of the highest grossers of the year. In 2003, her career went downhill when her five Kannada films didn't get a good response.

She also did Tamil and Telugu movies and took a 5-year hiatus after Navashakthi Vaibhava. She made a comeback with 2013 Kannada romantic comedy, Sweety Nanna Jodi which was her own production.

She is currently working on four Kannada films- Kontract, Baira Devi, Rajendra Ponappa and Damayanti.

Meanwhile, check out her beautiful pictures below: