Man drowns after proposing to girlfriend underwater in Tanzania

The note, which Weber had placed inside a transparent plastic bag, read, "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. BUT...Everything I love about you I love more EVERY DAY! "Will you please be my WIFE," the note continued. "Marry me???"

A man from United States' Louisiana drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania.

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were vacationing in Tanzania and staying in Pemba Island, CNN affiliate WBRZ reported. They stayed in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged in the ocean off the east coast of Africa.

Antoine posted a video on Facebook on Friday that showed Weber proposing to her by swimming underwater and holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows. The video also showed him presenting a ring to her.

Weber, however, failed to resurface.

Antoine in her Facebook post said: "You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, 'Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!'"

"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable," Antoine continued.

"I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together."

The body has not been returned to the United States.

The Manta Resort, where the couple was staying, issued a statement on Saturday confirming the death.

"Our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families and friends impacted by this tragic accident," said Matthew Saus, the resort's CEO.

The State Department also confirmed that a US tourist died in Tanzania but gave no further details.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," the State Department said.