Agra man scoops up spilt milk while stray dogs feed on the same. Video leaves internet in tears

A heartwrenching video from Agra is doing the rounds on social media in which a man and dogs can be seen sharing spilt milk on the road. In one of the painful images of hunger and poverty in the nation amid lockdown, a poor man tries to scoop up milk spilt on the street in his earthen pot while stray dogs lap up the same some distance ahead. The visuals are from Agra's Rambagh Chauraha.

Reports say that a milkman's bike met with an accident thus, causing the containers to spill on the road. The video was recorded roughly 6 km from Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.

A video from Agra, UP, where a Man, dogs sharing spilt milk. One of the saddest thing to watch. #coronavirusinindia #2019nCoV pic.twitter.com/aldKjSWbMd — Vadodara (@MyVadodara) April 13, 2020

Can you believe this country? pic.twitter.com/5JNzyRGc9Y — Azad Essa (@azadessa) April 14, 2020

According to Hindustan Times, when the SHO of Itimad-ud-daula police station, Uday Veer Malik was contacted, he confirmed the incident. However, he said that the man, believed to be mentally unstable, lives alone. He is fond of feeding the dogs and was collecting milk to feed the strays, the SHO added.

“The man (50) lives under the Ram Bagh flyover and sometimes moves to temple nearby. He collects food and other edibles to feed dogs and on Monday morning had collected milk to feed the dogs,” said Malik. “The man was not collecting milk for himself but for feeding the dogs after a milkman carrying milk in container slipped and milk was spread on road,” he added.

COVID-19 lockdown which came into force after India reported its first case, has now been extended from 21-days. The lockdown 2.0 as announced by PM Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation at 10 AM on Tuesday will now be till May 3.

Economist Jean Dreze told Reuters that a tenth of a population of more than 1.3 billion currently lacks food security, adding that India’s lockdown has pushed homeless and daily wagers into poverty. Government must ensure to provide food to each and every citizen of the country, he emphasised.

