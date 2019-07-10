After Zomato’s ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ tweet, Amazon, YouTube and others follow league with savage replies

Memes are one of the most interesting things found on the social media these days. Recently a hilarious tweet from Zomato India took the virtual world by surprise. The official Twitter handle of the company tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" and that was that. Funny replies started coming from everywhere even from other companies like Amazon, YouTube, Amazon etc.

The original tweet has been liked by over 18k Twitter users and as many as 3.5k retweets have already been made along with over 1.7k comments as of now. Even the head of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal appreciated the move and wrote, “Who did this? Good tweet. :)”

Who did this? Good tweet. :) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 3, 2019

Have a look at the original tweet:

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

YouTube India wrote, “Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke jaana chahiye.”

Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke 😴 jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019

Amazon Prime India said, “Guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye.”

guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/HKxxCUfMc2 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 4, 2019

PUBG Mobile India tweeted, “Guys, kabhi kabhi "VEG DINNER" bhi kar liya karo!”

Guys, kabhi kabhi "VEG DINNER" bhi kar liya karo! https://t.co/oClK3XCA11 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) July 8, 2019

Have a look at other responses here:

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud bhi khana bana lena chahiye 😜#SundayMotivation https://t.co/cSJCxGqiNs — FAASOS (@faasos) July 7, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi nana-nani park mein jana chahiye. — Imagica (@AdlabsImagica) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi meethe mein mithai bhi kha lena chaiye. — Havmor Ice Cream (@HavmorIceCreams) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi Cashback ke bina bhi shopping karni chahiye — CashKaro.com (@Cashkarocom) July 9, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi life ko boring bhi rehne dena chahiye — Gaana (@gaana) July 7, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi queue me lag ke bhi Electricity bill pay kar dena chahiye https://t.co/PGYkM8pNAW — MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) July 5, 2019

After the ‘ghar ka khana’ tweet, Zomato again took to the social media to troll other firms who copied their idea. A screenshot was posted with a tweet that read, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye." Check out their tweet.

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

This witty Zomato tweet is garnering appreciation from the users also. Let us know what you felt about the funny initiative.

