After Zomato’s ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ tweet, Amazon, YouTube and others follow league with savage replies

Zomato's original 'ghar ka khana' tweet has been liked by over 18k Twitter users and as many as 3.5k retweets have already been made along with over 1.7k comments as of now.

New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2019 12:26 IST
Memes are one of the most interesting things found on the social media these days. Recently a hilarious tweet from Zomato India took the virtual world by surprise. The official Twitter handle of the company tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" and that was that. Funny replies started coming from everywhere even from other companies like Amazon, YouTube, Amazon etc.

The original tweet has been liked by over 18k Twitter users and as many as 3.5k retweets have already been made along with over 1.7k comments as of now. Even the head of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal appreciated the move and wrote, “Who did this? Good tweet. :)”

Have a look at the original tweet:

YouTube India wrote, “Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke jaana chahiye.”

Amazon Prime India said, “Guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye.”

PUBG Mobile India tweeted, “Guys, kabhi kabhi "VEG DINNER" bhi kar liya karo!”

Have a look at other responses here:

After the ‘ghar ka khana’ tweet, Zomato again took to the social media to troll other firms who copied their idea. A screenshot was posted with a tweet that read, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye." Check out their tweet.

This witty Zomato tweet is garnering appreciation from the users also. Let us know what you felt about the funny initiative.

