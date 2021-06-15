After 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner's apology, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan tweets, 'All's well that ends well'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GAURAVWASAN08 Gaurav Wasan, Baba Ka Wasan

Kanta Prasad, shot to overnight fame last year after a YouTuber had featured his struggles with a small-time eatery. Last year YouTuber Gaurav had shared a video in which Kanta Prasad was seen shedding tears, while saying he has two sons and a daughter, but no one helps. Prasad also said he and his wife cook and sell food at the dhaba throughout the day. The video became so viral on social media that Baba's (Prasad) fate changed overnight. However, following a rift with Wasan, Baba later filed a case for fraud against him.

With the financial help Prasad received, he opened a new restaurant of his own, in which two chefs were also hired. However, the monthly expenditure to run the restaurant was around Rs 2 lakh while earnings were only Rs 15,000. This year, following the second wave of Covid-19, Prasad had to again shut down his original eatery. The new restaurant opened by Prasad could not pick any significant business following which it shut down around four months ago. And now 'Baba Ka Dhabha' is once again back to the same place where everything had dramatically changed.

Recently, another video went viral where Kanta Prasad with folded hands is seen seeking an apology from Gaurav and saying that it was just a misunderstanding and he did not accuse him of theft.

Lending his support to the elderly couple once again, Wasan let bygones be bygones and shared a picture with them. Along with the photo, he tweeted, "All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, after Wasan's 'Baba Ka Dhabha' video went viral on social media last year, a large number of people had come forward to help the elderly couple and long queues were witnessed outside the dhaba. People were seen eager to click photographs with them. However, Wasan, who played a key role in uplifting Prasad's standard of living and improving his economic status was accused by the latter of misappropriating funds.

In the complaint, Prasad alleged that Gaurav collected a huge amount of money from people in his name but he was given only a "portion" of it.