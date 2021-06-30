Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI 11-year-old girl sells dozen mangoes for ₹ 1.2 lakh, buys phone for online classes

It is said that if you have the will and passion to do something, then luck also supports you. Similarly, Tulsi Kumari, an 11-year-old girl fate changed because of her efforts. Tulsi a mango vendor from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, recently fulfilled her dream of buying a new smartphone to attend online classes, by selling a dozen mangoes for ₹ 10,000 each.

When the schools were closed due to the lockdown, the poor girl Tulsi's education stopped. The conditions of the house were not such that the child could be given a smartphone. Then Tulsi thought of earning money herself to buy a smartphone and she took some mangoes and started selling them sitting on the roadside. On Sunday, despite the complete lockdown in Jharkhand, Tulsi was selling mangoes sitting on the roadside and her efforts paid off.

A journalist who was passing by the place where Tulsi was selling her mangoes made a video and posted it on social media. Ameya Hete, a Mumbai-based businessman came to know about Tulsi's struggles and decided to further her determination to study by buying 12 mangoes at ₹ 10,000 each.

Talking to ANI, Tulsi Kumar said, "I wanted to buy a smartphone but whatever we earned from selling mangoes went into buying ration for the family. Then a 'Sir' bought 12 mangoes from me for ₹ 10,000 each. He also bought me a phone."

Narrating the incident, Tulsi's mother Padmini Devi said, "She was adamant about buying the smartphone and started selling mangoes on the roadside during the lockdown. When a man from Mumbai came to know about her, he sent her money so that she can achieve her dream of studying and becoming something in life."

She also expressed her gratitude to Mr Hete for helping her daughter with her studies.

"We are grateful to him. He bought a mango for 10,000 and bought 12 mangoes. They bought her a new smartphone and study material from that money," she said.