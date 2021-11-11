10 Years of Rockstar: Fans share memorable dialogues, songs from Ranbir Kapoor-Nargis Fakhri's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAKSHUSINGH Stills from Rockstar geaturing Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri

11/11/11 is the day when Ranbir Kapoor wowed everyone with his spectacular performance in Rockstar. Fans loved his Jordan avatar and resonated with his musical journey on the film. At the same, actress Nargis Fakhri, who made her Bollywood debut with the Imtiaz Ali directorial left an impression on the audience with the portrayal of Heer Kaul. Even after a decade of it's release Rockstar is remembered for its exemplary music and songs by music maestro AR Rahman. On the film's anniversary, fans took to social media to share memorable scenes, dialogues and songs and in no time, #10YearsOfRockstar became one of the top trends on Twitter.

AR Rahman, Harshdeep Kaur and Imtiaz Ali too commemorated the occasion by sharing heartfelt posts on fil's 10th anniversary.

All praise for the film, a user tweeted pictures of Ranbir from the film and wrote, "It has been 10 years of this masterpiece and I still can't get enough of it. Can't stop watching Ranbir's over the top acting time and again. Rahman & Mohit Chauhan's voice has always been a treat my ears."

Another said, "When bollywood is occupied by mediocre masala films Imtiaz ali and Ranbir Kapoor dared to the most unconventional and life changing cinema by all means. #10YearsOfRockstar #Rockstar."

For the unversed, Rockstar is a film about a college student Janardhan, who is a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. He wants to be like his ideal Jim Morrison. He meets Heer Kaul during his college and the two become very good friends. While they are very fond of each other, their relationship doesn't solidify. Heer is marrried to someone else. It is years after her wedding, that Jordan an established singer now meets her only to find out that Heer is sick. He is heartbroken to know about it. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction.